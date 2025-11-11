Give permission to reopen closed slaughterhouse: Uttarakhand HC to Nainital DM

Nainital, Nov 10 (PTI) Disposing of a PIL filed for the reopening of the closed slaughterhouse in Ramnagar, Nainital, the Uttarakhand High Court directed the Nainital district magistrate (DM) to decide on the report submitted by the Ramnagar Municipal Corporation and grant permission to reopen the slaughterhouse.

A division bench of Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Alok Mahara heard the petition.

Ramnagar resident Anas Qureshi had filed a petition in the HC, stating that the slaughterhouse in Ramnagar was closed on the orders of the DM, even though the abattoir had complied with all prescribed standards.

The petitioner also stated that according to the tender issued in this regard, the slaughterhouse can operate until March 2026.

The petition stated that since the slaughterhouse's closure, transporters from Uttar Pradesh and other places are supplying meat to Ramnagar, preventing local residents from accessing fresh meat.

According to the petition, meat prices have also increased two to three times, causing hardship for local traders and consumers. The petitioner requested permission to reopen the closed slaughterhouse.

The Ramnagar Municipality stated that the slaughterhouse was operating legally but did not meet the standards set by the Pollution Control Board.