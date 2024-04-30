Give PM Modi a 3rd term and he will eliminate Naxalism in two years, says Amit Shah

Ahmedabad, Apr 30 (PTI) If voted to office for a third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will completely eliminate Naxalism from the country within two years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Tuesday.

Addressing a poll rally in the Naroda area of Ahmedabad city, Shah urged voters to re-elect Modi to enable him to completely root out Left-wing extremism (LWE), which he said, is now largely confined to Chhattisgarh.

"During the last five years, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have become free from Naxalism. Naxalites still exist in some parts of Chhattisgarh. Give a third term to PM Modi, and I assure you Modiji will eliminate Naxalism completely from the country in two years," declared the senior BJP leader.

Shah was addressing the rally in support of BJP candidate from the Ahmedabad-East Lok Sabha seat, Hasmukh Patel.

Referring to the BJP's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, he said the Modi government will provide free healthcare to every individual above 70 years of age under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Voting on 25 Lok Sabha seats (BJP candidate from Surat has been elected unopposed) in Gujarat will take place on May 7 in a single phase.

Shah is the BJP candidate from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, from where he is seeking a second term. PTI PJT PD RSY