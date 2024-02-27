Give priority to preservation of language: Raj Thackeray to Marathi-speakers

Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday appealed Marathi-speakers to prioritize the preservation and promotion of their language.

Speaking here on the occasion of Marathi Bhasha Din (Marathi language day), celebrated on the birth anniversary of Jnanpith winner poet late V V Shirwadkar, Thackeray called on people to take a pledge to uphold the rich heritage of the language.

Why the people of Maharashtra should not insist on using their language when people of other states show love and respect for their own language, he said.

There should be festivities all year round to instil a sense of pride and belongingness towards Marathi, Thackeray said.

Poet Rabindranath Tagore and filmmaker Satyajit Ray achieved international acclaim while remaining rooted in Bengali, he noted, while stressing the need for the Marathi entertainment industry to evolve and adapt to contemporary trends to stay relevant and attract wider audiences. PTI COR KRK