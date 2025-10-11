Give priority to the issues of women, elderly: Kerala CM to police

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 11 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday urged the state police force to give priority to address and resolve the issues faced by women, children and elderly.

The police officers' job is not only to prevent crime, but it is also essential for them to stand by the people in times of crisis, he said while speaking after attending a passing out parade of a new batch of 104 sub-inspectors at the police academy here.

Stating that police personnel should be able to treat people with empathy and boost their confidence while in distress, he said they should also be extremely vigilant in keeping away anti-social elements and criminals.

"Priority should be given to resolving the problems of women, children and the elderly," the CM told the new batch of officers.

He noted that the state police force ranks top in the country in all these areas including law and order, scientific crime probe, and cyber case investigation.

The CM further said in these years, the government could enhance the infrastructure of the police force, make scientific investigations more efficient, introduce modern training in the field of cyber forensics and increasing the strength of the force by ensuring women's representation.

"Kerala needs to be maintained as a democratic and secular society. We need to address the major evils like communalism and drug addiction seriously. All these need to be completely eradicated," Vijayan said.

The performance of the Kerala police is an exemplary model to the entire country, chief minister added.

Of the total 104 new sub-inspectors inducted in the state police, 14 are women, an official statement added. PTI LGK ADB