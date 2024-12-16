Give protection to inter-caste couple: Uttarakhand HC

Nainital, Dec 16 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the police to provide protection to an inter-caste couple, which alleged threats to their lives from the wife's family members.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit, directed the SHO of Bhagwanpur Police Station in Haridwar district to provide protection to the petitioners for six weeks and ensure no harm was caused to them.

The bench further directed the SHO to summon the wife's maternal uncle and his sons along with the married couple and conduct counselling.

The couple moved the high court saying in their plea they were married in September, 2023, and the maternal uncle of the wife and his two sons were threatening them.

It was established that both the man and wife were adults and married each other consensually and obtained a marriage registration certificate issued by the registrar, which is compulsory for a valid legal marriage. PTI Cor ALM AMK