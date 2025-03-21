Give RPI (A) Raigad guardian minister’s post if NCP-Sena tussle remains unresolved: Athawale

Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said if the dispute between Shiv Sena and NCP over the Raigad guardian minister remains unresolved, then it should be given to his Republican Party of India (A).

Talking to reporters, he said NCP’s Sunil Tatkare and Sena’s Bharat Gogawale have been insisting that the post be given to their respective parties.

Tatkare’s daughter and Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare was the guardian minister of Raigad in the new list of guardian ministers released by the government earlier this year.

However, the decision for Nashik and Raigad was stayed after opposition from the Sena as it had staked claim over these two districts.

“I hope the CM (Devendra Fadnavis) resolves the issue at the earliest. If this issue remains unresolved, then RPI (A) should get the guardian minister’s post for Raigad,” Athawale said.

The RPI (A) head is the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment. An ally of the BJP-led NDA, he is the only leader of his party to have any representation in Parliament. The party does not have any representation in the state legislature.

"Aditi Tatkare was the guardian minister of Raigad. Sunil Takare insists that they have not got the guardian minister's post in other districts so it should be given to them. Bharat Gogawale, who is a minister, also wants to be the guardian minister of Raigad," Athawale said.