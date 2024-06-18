Give strictest possible punishment to accused in Vasai murder case, demands Sule

Pune, Jun 18 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday demanded strictest possible punishment to the accused in the Vasai murder case, in which he killed his girlfriend by hitting 18 blows on her head with an industrial spanner.

She also said that the case be tried in a fast track court.

According to police, the accused, a jilted lover, struck 18 blows on the head of his girlfriend with an industrial spanner, killing her on a road at Vasai in Palghar district on Friday morning, even as scores of people watched the gory spectacle.

In a post on microblogging site X, Sule said a probe needs to be carried out on why the cognisance of the complaint given by the woman's parents against the man was not taken.

"The man brutally murdered a young woman in Vasai. While the incident was taking place, people were busy making videos but no attempt was made by the crowd to save the young lady. This insensitivity of the crowd is a matter of concern," she said.

The parents of the woman had complained to the police against the man. However, the police did not take cognisance of their complaint, she added.

"Had the police paid attention to this in time, the girl's life would have been saved," the Baramati MP said.

She said that the case against the man should be tried in a fast track court and he should be given the strictest possible punishment.

She also demanded a thorough investigation as to why the police did not take cognisance of the complaint given by the woman's parents.

"The entire system has become lethargic due to the inactivity of the state home department and getting justice has become difficult for the common man," she said. PTI SPK NP