Give timeline for statehood restoration to J-K: Congress to Amit Shah

Jammu, Apr 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Sunday sought a timeline from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory.

The party also asked Shah, who will reach Jammu and Kashmir this evening on a three-day visit, to explain the alleged "utter failure" of his ministry to contain the spread of terrorist activities.

“The Home Minister should give a timeline during his visit for the restoration of statehood to J-K. The people want the statehood restoration at the earliest,” Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

Asserting that his party has been pressing for restoration of statehood as per the repeated commitments by the centre government, Sharma said that “the dual system of governance under the Union Territory is harmful to the interests of common people and is causing political unrest in J-K”.

Describing the overall security situation in Jammu region as "grim", the Congress leader asked the Home Minister to explain alleged “utter failure” of his ministry to contain the spread of terrorist activities in the peaceful region in recent years.

Referring to the growing concern over the worsening security situation in various parts of Jammu region, he said the UT is under direct control of the Home ministry since 2019.

“The terrorism was almost wiped out in the Jammu region by the previous governments. The killing of seven minority community members in Dangri (Rajouri) in January 2023 was followed by several sensational attacks on Army and other security forces in different parts of the region, leading to numerous casualties,” he said.

Sharma said when the BJP was in opposition, they used to target Congress-led UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh for the cross border infiltration and terror incidents so it is now the saffron party's turn to answer to the nation why it failed to check terrorism for the last 11 years of its rule even as Congress "does not play politics on the issue of terrorism and is fully behind the army and security forces to eliminate the menace".

The Congress leader also questioned the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to ensure the safe and dignified return of Kashmiri migrants to the valley or enhancing their monthly financial aid and other facilities besides announcing jobs for them in the past 11 years.

The Home Minister should explain the road map of his government for the displaced community, he said.

Sharma accused the BJP of pursuing divisive politics and alleged that Muslims and other minorities are feeling isolated by the “communal actions” of the ruling party, which is dangerous for the “unity in diversity of our nation”.

He termed the passage of Waqf (Amendment) bill as an assault on the “basic spirit of secularism and concept of equality & freedom to profess religion as well as non interference of the state into religious affairs of any citizen, guaranteed in the constitution.” “It has shaken the confidence of minority Muslims who have developed a feeling that this government wants them to treat like second class citizens in the country,” he said. PTI TAS NB