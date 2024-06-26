Give top priority to projects nearing completion: HP minister to officials

Shimla, Jun 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday directed officials to accord top priority to projects where 75 per cent of the work has been completed.

Singh presided over a review meeting of the construction work of hospitals, primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs) of the health and family welfare department here.

He directed the officials to prepare a list of all projects of various departments in each Assembly constituency of the state.

The minister said the government would not award new construction work to those contractors who have failed to ensure the completion of two satisfactory projects on the analogy of Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana, a statement issued here said.

He also emphasised that construction work should only commence when there is adequate budget provision to prevent cost escalations. He said this measure was intended to ensure financial efficiency and the smooth progression of projects.

Later, while interacting with the media, the minister assured that the public works department was fully geared up for the upcoming monsoon season.

As many as 206 excavators, 110 bulldozers, and 28 robo machines have been deployed at various locations across the state to ensure swift commencement of rescue and relief operations during emergencies, he said.

Arrangements have also been made for 17 Bailey bridges and the deployment of a workforce of 13,000 people, he added.

He said he will soon meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi to seek funds for building roads especially those which are damaged and also to improve the bridges which were washed away in Mandi, Bilaspur and Shimla districts under the Bharat Setu Yojana.