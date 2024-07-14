Giving more powers to LG necessary for momentum of development in J&K: BJP's Tarun Chugh

Jammu, Jul 14 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday said vesting more powers in the hands of Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor was necessary to sustain the momentum of development and ensure good governance in the Union territory.

Chugh, who also serves as the party's in-charge for J&K, also came down heavily on National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah for “misleading" people on the recent amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

"Abdullahs are unable to see the ground realities,” the senior BJP leader said.

In a statement here, Chugh defended the amendments to the Act, describing them as a measure to strengthen democratic governance in the Union Territory, combat corruption and ensure equitable development.

"The Act is pivotal to sustaining the momentum of development and ensuring that the people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to benefit from good governance. We are resolute in not allowing politics of appeasement and corruption to hinder progress," he said.

Chugh said that similar administrative powers have been delegated to Lieutenant Governors in Delhi, Puducherry, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, underscoring the government's commitment to uniformity and transparency.

The Centre has significantly strengthened the authority of the J&K LG, empowering him to make decisions on crucial matters such as police and all-India services officers and granting sanctions for prosecution in various cases.

Opposition party leaders, including Abdullah, slammed the Union government's move and termed it a step towards "disempowering" the people of J&K.

The Union home ministry gave more powers to the LG on Friday by amending the transaction rules framed under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. This Act, passed alongside the abrogation of Article 370, bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"Omar Abdullah's statement reflects his party's disconnect from the ground reality in Jammu and Kashmir. The people of the region have moved past the appeasement politics of the past and are now benefitting from the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Chugh said.

He said J&K does not need “partisan politics” but a strong administrative set up that can take the people away from “bullets and stones”.

“Politics of Abdullahs, Mufits and Gandhis had played havoc with the region. Now people want economic, cultural and social growth,” Chugh said, slamming the National Conference, PDP and Congress.

The BJP leader said there is a difference in how things were run before, claiming funds from the Centre were misused under previous administrations, leading to minimal development on the ground.

"Under the Modi government, we have witnessed unprecedented development, including flyovers, roads, national highways and Asia's longest rail bridge in Jammu and Kashmir. The travel time on the Jammu-Srinagar road has been significantly reduced from 13 hours to just 6 hours," Chugh said. PTI TAS 6/2/2024 SKY SKY