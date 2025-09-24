GK resident held for running over hotel manager on south Delhi flyover

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly running over a hotel manager with his SUV on the Rao Tula Ram Flyover in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported in the early hours of September 15 with the victim being Mayank Jain, who was also in his car. The alleged offender has been arrested, police said.

"When he stepped out of his vehicle, the driver of a SUV car allegedly ran him over and fled, leaving Jain injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

A case was registered at the Vasant Vihar Police Station and over 200 CCTV cameras across Delhi were scanned to trace the suspect vehicle, he said.

Investigations led the team to identify the SUV which had suffered damage to its windshield. The car was being used by the family of the registered owner, who is dead.

With the help of surveillance, police zeroed in on Gaurav Bhardwaj, a resident of Greater Kailash Enclave-I, who had replaced the damaged windshield at a mechanic shop, the DCP said.

Police arrested Bhardwaj on Monday and seized his car. PTI SSJ VN VN