GK shooting case: Residents fear for safety, say 'never imagined this could happen here'

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The brazen shooting incident in the upscale locality of Greater Kailash in south Delhi that claimed the life of a gym owner on Friday has left residents shocked and concerned for their safety.

The incident took place outside a gym on the main road of E-Block, located just a few metres from the Greater Kailash police station.

"I never imagined something like this could happen so close to the police station. We've always felt safe here because the Delhi Police are active in resolving issues but I don't understand how this happened," a neighbour of the building where the gym is located told PTI.

The victim, Nadir Shah (35), was attacked while he was talking to a friend outside the gym. He had sustained five gunshot wounds and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed outside the gym.

Another resident expressed concern for his family's safety, fearing the incident was the result of a gang war. "Something like this has never happened here. Now, I fear for my family. How can I be sure it won't happen again?" he said.

The owner of the basement, where the gym operated, told PTI he had never heard of Shah, as he had rented the property to someone else. "I have no idea what happened here and am still trying to find out from the police," the owner, requesting anonymity, said.

However, the police said that Shah had been running the gym in partnership with a friend, to whom the owner had rented the property.

The gym, located in the basement of a three-story building with residential units and offices on the upper floors, had been operational since May last year, the building residents said.

Shah, who lived with his family in CR Park, a few kilometres from the gym, had previous criminal cases against him, including robbery and attempted murder.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said, adding that four more people were detained and questioned in connection with the case but the main shooter is still on the run.

The police also suspect the involvement of associates of jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba in the murder but they have not ruled out the possibility that it may be a case of personal rivalry. PTI MHS ALK ALK BHJ BHJ