Glad that stupid decision of INDIA bloc to boycott anchors died its own death: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Nov 3 (PTI) National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday termed "stupid" the opposition alliance INDIA's decision in September to boycott shows of 14 television anchors on several platforms.

"So much for a stupid list boycotting anchors. I'm glad it died its own death. #INDIA," Abdullah said in a post on X.

His remark came in response to a post by one of the 14 anchors on her interaction with Congress leader Kamal Nath on the Madhya Pradesh campaign trail.

In September, the media committee of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of opposition parties took the decision to boycott the programmes of these journalists, accusing them of spreading a "hate-filled narrative" in the country.

"Pursuant to the decision taken by INDIA Coordination Committee in its meeting on September 13, 2023, the INDIA parties will not send their representatives on the shows and events of the following anchors," a statement from the media committee of the opposition bloc said a day later while listing the names of such journalists.

The National Conference is a constituent of the opposition bloc and Omar Abdullah is a member of its Coordination Committee. PTI SSB SMN