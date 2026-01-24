Glass Museum coming up in Firozabad, officials expect trade, tourism push

Firozabad (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A glass museum being constructed near the district headquarters in Firozabad is expected to emerge as a major boost for the city's famed glass and bangle industry and position it as a global tourism destination, officials said on Friday.

Being built close to the Vikas Bhawan, the three-storey glass museum is being developed by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department on the initiative of state Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh.

Widely known as the "city of glass and bangles", Firozabad is now seeking to expand its identity beyond manufacturing to become an international tourism hub, tourism department officials said.

Tourism officer Vishal Srivastava said the museum is coming up on around 25,700 square metres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 47.47 crore, with nearly 70 per cent of the work already completed.

"The three-storey structure will have an attractive exterior made of glass. It will also feature a 500-seat auditorium, a 150-seat open-air theatre, a watch tower and an art gallery displaying handcrafted glass artefacts," Srivastava told PTI.

He added that a special 'glass bridge' is also being constructed for tourists as part of the project.

According to officials, the museum will showcase the evolution of glass products in Firozabad from ancient times to the modern era. In addition to bangles, exhibits will include glass chandeliers, artistic creations and premium glassware meant for export.

The facility will also have an AR-VR (augmented and virtual reality) zone for children and students, allowing visitors to see how glass is melted and moulded. Live demonstrations of glass-blowing will also be organised, enabling people to observe and learn the traditional craft.

Firozabad's glass and bangle industry provides direct and indirect employment to an estimated 5 to 7 lakh people and supports the livelihood of over 50,000 families, the officials said.

Mukesh Bansal (Tony), vice-president of the All India Glass Manufacturing Federation and a leading exporter from Firozabad, said the glass museum would not only strengthen the city's economy but also connect it with major religious and tourist destinations such as Ayodhya and Varanasi.

"This project will create new employment opportunities for traders and workers and will prove to be a milestone in the development of Firozabad district," Bansal said.

He also urged the government to facilitate visits by foreign tourists to the museum, on the lines of industrial tourism seen abroad, so that visitors can observe the craft and artistry of Firozabad's glass industry firsthand. PTI COR KIS NB NB