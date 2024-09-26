Glaucoma Society of India to hold three-day meet in Pondy from Sep 27

Puducherry, Sep 26 (PTI) The Glaucoma Society of India is holding its 33rd annual conference in Puducherry for three days from Friday.

Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and ex-IPS officer Kiran Bedi will inaugurate the meeting, where 650 delegates from across the country would participate, a release from the society said on Thursday.

More than 100 eminent specialists on glaucoma from various parts of the country would deliver talks and six distinguished international experts from the US and the UK would be among the delegates who would address the meeting.

Stating that "glaucoma is a silent thief of the eyesight", the release said that "glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness and primary cause of irreversible blindness worldwide." It was stated that more than 12 million people were affected by glaucoma in the country but only five to ten per cent of the population is aware of the condition. "This asymptomatic disease progressively damages the optic nerve and the conference would focus on key aspects of glaucoma care, including glaucoma screening, application of artificial intelligence in diagnosis and management, advanced treatment strategies and latest development in the field," the release said.

The meeting would be a valuable platform for ophthalmologists, researchers and industry leaders to collaborate, share knowledge and explore innovative approachs to improve glaucoma care and treatment outcomes, the release said.