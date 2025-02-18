Glimpse of age-old relations between India, Qatar can be seen in biryani or 'kadak chai': Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that a glimpse of age-old relations between the people of India and Qatar can be seen in their favourite art, music and food -- be it 'biryani' or 'kadak chai'.

Welcoming Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar on his second state visit to the country, she said that India’s relations with Qatar are steeped in history, spanning centuries.

Murmu also expressed her gratitude to the Amir and the people of Qatar for taking good care of Indians living in the gulf country.

"The Indian community living in Qatar has made Qatar their second home and they have easily integrated into the local society. I am grateful to you and the people of Qatar for taking such good care of them," she said in her banquet speech for the visiting dignitaries.

Murmu hosted the banquet for the Amir at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

The president said the people of both the countries are connected through cultural exchange and traditions for centuries.

"A glimpse of our age-old relations can be seen in our people's favorite art, music and food -- be it biryani or kadak chai. I hope that our friends from Qatar will be able to experience this unique cultural bond over tonight's dinner," she said in the speech given in Hindi.

Murmu also cited bilateral trade of about USD 14 billion last year and said that the economic ties between the two countries have strengthened with Qatar's increasing investments in India.

"I am very pleased that the Qatar Investment Authority and other investors in Qatar have shown great interest and confidence in the Indian markets, which has resulted in a huge increase in investment from Qatar to India," the President said.

Murmu said that multi-faceted engagement and cooperation between India and Qatar are marked by a deep sense of comfort and time-tested goodwill.

"Qatar has been an integral part of West Asia’s linkages of commerce and culture with India," she said.

The two countries are reliable partners in the areas of trade, investment, food security, health, culture and energy, Murmu said.

She said that both the nations should also take advantage of the respective strengths to broaden cooperation in the areas of innovation, technology and start-ups. The President said that both countries should work together for peace, progress and prosperity of not only our peoples but for all people of the world, according to a statement issued by her office.

In a special gesture, President Murmu welcomed and greeted the Amir in front of the iconic Rampurva Bull (a third century sandstone sculpture) at the steps of the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt, her office said in a post on X.

"A warm welcome for a special friend! President Droupadi Murmu received His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said in the post and shared pictures of the meeting.

The Amir of Qatar arrived here on a two-day visit on Monday evening. His visit came almost a year after PM Modi's visit to the Gulf nation in February 2024.