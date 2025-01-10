Glitch causes 2-hour delay in services on Western Railway’s Gholwad-Dahanu line

Palghar, Jan 10 (PTI) Train services on the UP line between Gholwad and Dahanu in Maharashtra’s Palghar district were disrupted for about two hours on Friday morning due to a technical fault, said a Western Railway official.

The glitch occurred at 6.38 am and affected several passenger trains during peak morning hours.

Western Railway's chief public relations officer (CPRO) said a technical problem with the overhead equipment wire, which is essential for powering electric trains, halted operations along the UP line.

“Our teams worked earnestly to rectify the issue and ensure the safety and convenience of passengers. By 8.30 am, services were restored, and train movement resumed as normal,” the CPRO added. PTI COR NR