Glittering Miss World 2025 Grand Finale in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 31 (PTI) The much-anticipated Grand Finale of the 72nd Miss World pageant is set to dazzle at the HITEX Exhibition Centre here on Saturday evening.

After about a month of vibrant events, including exploration of tourist destinations in Telangana, cultural immersion and purpose-driven activities, 108 contestants from around the world will vie for the coveted Miss World crown in a spectacular celebration of beauty, purpose, and unity.

According to a statement, the Grand Finale will be hosted by Stephanie del Valle (Miss World 2016) alongside acclaimed Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar.

Adding to the glamour, Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter are slated to deliver captivating performances.

The panel of judges includes actor and renowned humanitarian Sonu Sood, who will receive the prestigious Miss World Humanitarian Award.

He will be joined by Sudha Reddy, who recently hosted the Beauty With a Purpose Gala Dinner and Caryna Turrell, Miss England 2014, a public health physician, philanthropist, investor, and Fellow at the University of Cambridge.

Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World, will preside over the jury and announce the winner.

Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017 and Bollywood actress, will also make a special appearance.

The Grand Finale will conclude with the crowning of the new Miss World by the reigning titleholder, Krystyna Pyszková, the 71st Miss World, who was crowned last year in Mumbai.

The Miss World 2025 pageant kicked off with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10.