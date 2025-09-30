Glittering silver, greener hues define Cuttack's Durga Puja this year

Cuttack (Odisha), Sep 30 (PTI) Cuttack has transformed into a spectacle of light, artistry and devotion with the 'Millennium City' celebrating Durga Puja at 176 pandals.

Known for its distinctive 'Chandi Medha' tradition -- silver filigree backdrops adorning the goddess -- the puja blended age-old heritage with fresh innovations and a touch of social responsibility.

The highlight of 2025 was the Jobra puja committee's first-ever 'Chandi Medha', unveiled to mark its 75th year of celebration.

Crafted from 2.5 quintals of pure silver, the decorations showcased intricate peacock motifs, making Jobra the 36th committee in the city to enter this elite club.

Not to be left behind, the Mangalabag puja committee added nearly 12 kg of silver to refurbish the weapons of the deity -- from trishul to bow and arrow -- enhancing both visual splendour and ritual sanctity.

Cuttack's unique blend of faith and food was also witnessed.

The Chandni Chowk puja committee, famous for its 'fish bhog', scaled up preparations to serve fish curry to nearly 10,000 devotees this Navami.

This centuries-old practice not only reinforces community bonding but also sustains local fish markets that thrive during the season.

Beyond silver and cuisine, this year's festivities also carried a message of environmental stewardship.

The Khannagar puja committee launched a green initiative, pledging to distribute between 500 and 1,000 fruit and flower-bearing saplings to visitors on each of the five puja days.

Organisers hope the gesture will inspire households to contribute to a greener city long after the festive lights dim.

Even as the celebrations grow in scale, they remain under watchful regulation. Responding to concerns over noise and safety, the Orissa High Court has restricted the use of firecrackers, loud music, and extravagant gates with light decorations at pandals.

While some committees view these as constraints, many agree that responsible celebrations are the way forward for a city already grappling with congestion and pollution.

From Balu Bazar, where the first puja is believed to have begun nearly 500 years ago, to today's themed pandals with dazzling silver artistry, Cuttack's Durga Puja has travelled a long journey.

This year's blend of tradition, innovation, and social conscience ensured that the festival continues to embody the city's spirit -- where devotion meets craftsmanship, and celebration embraces responsibility.

The five-day puja festivals that began on Monday will continue till Friday, when the immersion of the idols will be conducted.

Massive colourful processions accompanied by music of all hues will lead the idols to makeshift water bodies prepared by the local administration for bidding farewell to the deities.