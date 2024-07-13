'Global AI Summit' to be held in Hyderabad for two days from Sept 5

Hyderabad, Jul 13 (PTI) The Telangana government on Saturday said a 'Global AI Summit' will be held in Hyderabad on September 5 and 6.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled a logo of the event here.

"The Global AI Summit represents our commitment to positioning our state at the forefront of technological innovation. We eagerly welcome thought leaders and innovators from around the world to Hyderabad," he said.

The summit, with the theme "Making AI Work for Everyone", aims to explore how Artificial Intelligence can benefit and empower society, an official release said.

The event will feature keynote addresses and thought-provoking sessions by global AI experts, tech industry leaders, policymakers, and academicians.

These discussions will delve into crucial aspects of AI, including its potential for social good, the importance of safe AI practices, AI's role in driving paradigm shifts across industries, and how it is pushing the boundaries of innovation, the release said.