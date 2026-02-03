Global Ayurveda and Wellness Conclave concludes on high note

Kozhikode(Kerala), Feb 3 (PTI) The International Ayurveda and Wellness Conclave held in Kerala concluded here on Tuesday on a high note with more than 3,200 Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings being held on the sidelines of the two-day event.

The day-long structured B2B interaction saw extensive networking among 150 international and domestic buyers and prominent Ayurveda service providers from Kerala, a release from organisers said.

It also included participation from 30 Indian agents, 30 yoga operators, 30 international and 20 Indian bloggers and media representatives, it said.

More than 125 delegates from 34 countries attended the conclave, which showcased Kerala as a leader in the wellness tourism domain, the release added.

The highest number of delegates -- 22 -- were from Russia, followed by Germany with 14 at the event, it said.

The two-day event was organised by the Ayurveda Promotion Society (APS) in association with the Department of Tourism and allied tourism and health organisations, the release said.

It said that the conclave brought together Ayurveda scholars, global wellness experts, policymakers, academics, industry leaders, travel trade professionals and international stakeholders.

"In addition to serving as a forum for finalising business collaborations, the meet featured insightful presentations by Ayurveda and wellness experts and industry stakeholders, providing impetus to the state’s efforts to emerge as a leader in Ayurveda and wellness tourism through a responsible, sustainable development model," the release said.

It further said that the conclave served as a strategic platform for knowledge exchange, policy development, B2B networking, and global collaborations, thereby accelerating Kerala’s emergence as the world’s most trusted destination for Ayurveda and holistic wellness tourism.

"It also focused on strengthening Kerala’s standing in medical value travel, wellness retreats, Ayurveda healthcare, and yoga tourism," it said.

A tour for international Ayurveda and Yoga ambassadors is scheduled to begin on Wednesday for international delegates across Kerala, including property visits, and it is scheduled to begin from Kozhikode on February 4 and will conclude in the state capital on February 12, the release added.

During the tour, the delegates will visit Ayurveda resorts and wellness retreats, Yoga destinations, Ayurveda hospitals and Ayurveda manufacturing facilities across the state, it further said.