Global Ayurveda Fest 2023 to be held at Kerala capital from Dec 1-5: Union Minister Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6 (PTI) The 5th Global Ayurveda Fest (GAF 2023) will be held at Thiruvananthapuram from December 1 to 5, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan, said here on Monday.

The path-breaking event, that will shape the future of Ayurveda, will bring together a diverse range of experts and enthusiasts from across the globe, he said.

The GAF 2023, with the focal theme on 'Emerging Challenges in Healthcare and a Resurgent Ayurveda' will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium in the city, Muraleedharan said at a press conference.

The biennial event is being organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA), in association with the Ministry of Ayush, the Government of India, the Government of Kerala, and Ayurveda fraternity represented by AMAI, AMMOI, AHMA, KISMA, ADMA, Viswa Ayurveda Parishad and 14 other Ayurveda Associations.

Muraleedharan said the GAF 2023 is set to be the largest event in India's Ayurveda sector.

"With a staggering 2,500 abstract submissions, the flagship event has set a new record by approving 1,000 scientific papers for oral presentation and 1,000 plus poster presentations, covering over 60 topics, which will take place across 16 venues, all in parallel," Muraleedharan, who is also the chairman of the organising committee for GAF 2023, said.

The minister said these presentations will cover an array of topics that revolve around the focal theme along with various sub-themes.

Muraleedharan said the representatives from various countries, including health ministers, ambassadors and senior bureaucrats will explore the role of Ayurveda in cancer treatment and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

More than 200 speakers from different countries will attend the event. Over 25 of them are distinguished experts.

Dr G G Gangadharan, the working chairman, GAF and president of CISSA, said the expo at GAF will be the first-of-its-kind in the country and a footfall of around 2.5 lakh is expected at the event.

A release issued by the organising committee said the event promises a wide array of parallel events, including 13 plenary sessions that delve into diverse topics such as the pandemic of degenerative and neurological diseases, drug development for the new millennium, new practises in Ayurvedic surgery, environmental Ayurveda, integrated interventions in oncology, antimicrobial resistance, developmental disorders in children and many more.

It said the GAF has 23 international partners, who will share the current status of Ayurveda in their respective regions.

"The B2B Meet of GAF 2023 will have two critical categories -- Products and Services -- , with the former featuring all major manufacturing companies of the country, while the latter features the participation of 150 tour operators and travel agents from wellness and medical tourism as buyers," the release said.

The National Arogya Fair at the conclave will bring together all the key players in the Ayurveda sector. A major highlight of the Arogya Expo is the 500 stalls of businesses, organisations, Ayush colleges and other institutions from across the country, it added.

The 'Ayurveda Aahar', prepared by nutrition experts, will give attendees the opportunity to taste the flavours of Ayurveda. PTI RRT RRT KH