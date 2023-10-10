Global Ayurveda Fest: Organisers invite envoys of 75 countries

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10 (PTI) The organising committee of the fifth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF 2023), scheduled to be held here from December 1 to 5, has sent out invitations to ambassadors of 75 countries in India for their participation in the prestigious event.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan, who is the Chairman of the Organising Committee of GAF, has written to the ambassadors of these countries, inviting them to the meet that focuses on Ayurveda's huge potential in addressing the health challenges of the present world, an official release said here on Tuesday.

Muraleedharan said the participation of the ambassadors, or their representatives, will immensely contribute to the efforts to firmly position Ayurveda on the global arena, as an affordable, sustainable and inclusive solution for the grim health challenges of the modern era.

"This edition of GAF is going to be the largest ever meet on Ayurveda. It will set a strong platform for global networking of Ayurveda practitioners and stakeholders from around the world. This conclave is happening when there is a growing awareness of the huge role of Ayurveda in building a healthy world through its holistic philosophy of health and wellbeing for all," Muraleedharan is quoted as saying in the release.

The focal theme of the GAF 2023, to be held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom, is “Emerging Challenges in Healthcare & A Resurgent Ayurveda.” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the Chief Patron of the Organising Committee, which has 200-plus members from all segments of Ayurveda.

The biennial event is being organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) in association with the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India; Department of Ayush; Government of Kerala; Ayurveda fraternity represented by AMAI, AMMOI, AHMA, KISMA, ADMA, Viswa Ayurveda Parishad, and 14 other Ayurveda associations.

The conclave, which has 23 international partners, will witness the convergence of many top scientists and 7,500 delegates from 75 countries.

More than 750 scientific papers have already been received from leading Ayurvedic practitioners, academics, researchers, students, and R&D professionals from across the world for presentation in various sessions of the flagship event.

Apart from the focal theme of the seminar, papers can be submitted in all sub-specialties of Ayurveda, Allied Knowledge Systems, interdisciplinary areas in Ayurveda with modern sciences, medicinal plants, drug development, policies, and regulations, it said.

Papers have also been sought for special sessions on Ayurveda biology, Virkshayurveda, and Ethno veterinary medicine. The abstracts of scientific papers should be submitted online through www.gafindia.org. The last date for submitting abstracts is October 20, the release added. PTI TGB TGB ROH