Global Ayyappa Sangamam aimed at 'majority communalism appeasement' by CPI(M): Satheesan

Kozhikode(Kerala), Aug 26 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly V D Satheesan on Tuesday alleged that the Global Ayyappa Sangamam being organised in Sabarimala by the Left government was aimed at "appeasing majority communalism" in the state.

Satheesan also asked since when CPI(M) had so much affection towards Sabarimala where the hill-top shrine of Lord Ayyappa is located.

"In the name of Sabarimala they are carrying out appeasement of majority communalism. They have been carrying out such appeasement since their loss in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," the Congress leader claimed while speaking to reporters here.

He suggested that the Left party hold the event jointly with the Sangh Parivar as "the two are together on everything".

"We (opposition) have not been invited to the programme," he added.

The Global Ayyappa Sangamam is being organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in association with the Kerala government on September 20 at Pampa.

The BJP in Kerala has called holding the events just a few months before elections a "drama" and a part of the "fool the people" strategy.

The Kerala government had invited Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi to the event, eliciting a strong opposition from the BJP which said its workers will resist their participation.

Stalin later informed Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan that he will not be able to attend the event due to prior commitments.

The Tamil Nadu CM said that he would depute two of his Ministers to take part on his behalf.