Global Ayyappa Sangamam being held with commercial interests: Former Mizoram Guv

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 30 (PTI) Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan on Saturday claimed that the Global Ayyappa Sangamam was being held, like an expo, by the state government with commercial interests to make money out of the faith and belief of Lord Ayyappa devotees.

Rajasekharan, also a former BJP state president, further claimed that the manner in which the event was being held and the issuance of 'privilege cards', based on lakhs of rupees donated by the participants, indicates that Sabarimala was being turned into a "tourism and commercial hub".

He alleged that the state government was trying to make a huge amount of money by monetising the belief and faith of the Ayyappa devotees.

The BJP further alleged that by issuing the privilege cards, priority in darshan and rituals would be given to those who donate lakhs and crores and the common devotees would come only after that.

Regarding the recent statement by Nair Service Society (NSS) vice president M Sangeeth Kumar backing the government decision and reposing "complete trust" in the Left administration in connection with the event, the BJP leader said that he was leaving it to them to decide with whom they stand.

"I can only ask them (NSS) to respect the feelings of Ayyappa devotees. They should also consider the fact that those who protested against the entry of women into Sabarimala are still facing criminal cases which have disrupted their lives and livelihoods.

"In such a situation, they (NSS) need to decide what stand to take regarding the event. I can only request them to be a part of the opposition by devotees to the event," the BJP leader said at a press conference.

He also accused the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) of being a mute spectator to what was going on.

Kumar, a day ago, had said that the organisation has complete trust in the government that it will hold the event by safeguarding the rituals and beliefs associated with Sabarimala.

He had also said that the NSS has no difference of opinion with the government on the issue.

Kumar had further said that such a global event will become a platform for the comprehensive development of Sabarimala and for resolving the problems faced there by devotees.

The NSS leader's remarks came amidst criticism from the BJP and the Congress over the holding of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam at Sabarimala next month.

The Global Ayyappa Sangamam is being organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), as part of its 75th anniversary, in association with the Kerala government on September 20 at Pampa.

Recently, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said that the party would resist the participation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin in the programme. It had prompted Vijayan to respond that threats by the saffron party would not prevent the event from taking place. Meanwhile, Stalin said that he could not participate in the event due to prior commitments and he had deputed two of his cabinet colleagues to attend the event.

The Congress had contended that the Left government was trying to appease majority communities by holding the event, a claim which was rejected by the Kerala CM.