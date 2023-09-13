Global Biofuel Alliance a key step under India's leadership after International Solar Alliance: President Murmu

Gandhinagar, Sep 13 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the Global Biofuel Alliance launched during the recently concluded G20 summit is an important step taken under India's leadership after the International Solar Alliance, noting that new and renewable sources will help in making the country self-reliant in the energy sector.

Murmu was addressing the Gujarat assembly here after inaugurating its National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project.

She said the entire world is experiencing the negative effects of climate change and global warming, mainly caused by the use of fossil fuels.

"To tackle this situation, G20 nations under India's presidency have agreed to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 43 per cent by 2030. This resolution by G20 nations is significant because the contribution of G20 nations in the total emission is nearly 80 per cent," Murmu said.

"Use of fossil fuels plays a key role in polluting the environment. That is the reason why we should promote new and renewable energy sources," she said.

Apart from tackling the issue of climate change, new and renewable energy sources will also help in making India self-reliant in the energy sector, Murmu said in her address.

"Through the G20 summit, India has announced to set up the Global Biofuel Alliance. Countries like the US and Brazil along with 12 international organisations are part of this alliance. After the International Solar Alliance, the Global Biofuel Alliance is an important step taken for environment conservation and for achieving self-reliance in the energy sector," she said.

On the occasion, Murmu also said the NeVA will turn the Gujarat assembly into a "Digital House" and it can access and adopt best practices of Parliament and other state assemblies using this application.

"NeVA is a progressive transformation which will bring transparency in the functioning of the Gujarat assembly. This system will bring transparency and speed in the functioning of the state assembly. Since the entire process has now become paperless due to NeVA, it will also contribute towards saving the environment," she said.

In her address, Murmu also said the representation of women in politics should increase.

"I want to draw your attention towards the subject of women's representation in this House. When women are excelling in every field, their representation should also increase in politics. It is important to ensure participation of half of the population of the country for its overall development," she added. PTI PJT PD GK