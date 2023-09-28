Global company offers 'Kalaripayattu' training to employees to build an empowered workforce in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28 (PTI) After a global tech company, another leading MNC in Kerala is offering its employees training in "Kalaripayattu", a centuries-old martial art form of the southern state, to help them overcome mental and physical challenges.

UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, is offering martial arts training to employees at its Thiruvananthapuram campus.

Over 120 employees have enrolled and 50 have already been provided training at the UST Thiruvananthapuram campus in Kalaripayattu, which is often referred to as the 'Mother of all martial arts,' a company statement said here on Thursday.

Training in the ancient martial art of Kalaripayattu and perspectives on its rich heritage was offered by Gurukkal Dr. S. Mahesh, a fifth generation Kalari Guru (master) from the prestigious Agasthyam Kalari, which has been teaching Kalaripayattu for 127 years.

With its roots in Kerala, Kalaripayattu, is more than just a martial art but a comprehensive system that fosters physical fitness, mental resilience and emotional balance.

As part of the training programme, UST employees will be equipped with practical stress-free and healthy self-defence skills, which will both enhance personal safety and boost self-confidence, it said.

The "Nalludal Health and Fitness Programme," designed by Agasthyam Kalari, is based on Kalaripayattu principles, and promotes health and fitness for all ages, it said.

"At UST, we focus on building culture through employee-centric activities, and we regularly launch new initiatives designed to benefit our employees. This unique initiative underscores UST's commitment to fostering a well-rounded, healthy, culturally aware, and empowered workforce," said Sheffi Anwar, Senior Director – HR Operations, UST.

The programme features intricately planned training sessions that encourage teamwork, camaraderie, and a strong sense of unity among UST employees.

Those who successfully completed the programme were awarded a certification from the Indian Knowledge System Centre for Kalaripayattu and Siddhar Tradition, which is operated by Agasthyam Kalari and Trinity College of Engineering.

"In the IT industry, the need for self-awareness is paramount. In their often-stressful work environment, where even proper breathing can be neglected, 'Nalludal' programme provides the inner strength needed to calmly overcome physical and mental challenges," Gurukkal Mahesh said.

Recently, another Kochi-based tech company also introduced its workforce to the centuries-old martial arts.

Acsia Technologies, a global automotive tech brand from Kerala, recently introduced a 15-day Kalaripayattu training course for its employees at the Infopark campus in Kochi as a core component of its new hire training programme.

Kalaripayattu is an ancient martial art indigenous to Kerala with a legacy of more than 3,000 years. PTI LGK SS