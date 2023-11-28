Global conference on disaster management begins in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Nov 28 (PTI) A global conference on disaster management began here on Tuesday to discuss issues related to management of various types of calamities, an official statement said.

Advertisment

This is the sixth edition of the World Congress on Disaster Management. The four-day event will conclude on December 1.

The inaugural session was addressed by National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) executive director Rajendra Ratnoo where he "emphasised the commitment of national and state governments for disaster risk reduction in line with the Prime Minister's ten-point agenda".

The 10-point agenda speaks about all-round efforts to tackle and mitigate disasters of all kinds.

Ratnoo also spoke about NIDM's collaboration with the Uttarakhand government to implement action points and the proposal to centralise Himalayan disaster risk reduction efforts in the state in 2022, the statement said. PTI NES SKL KVK KVK