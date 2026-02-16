Global digital platforms must respect cultural context, adhere to local legal frameworks: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Global content-making platforms must be aware of the cultural context of the countries in which they operate and work according to the constitutional and legal frameworks there, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

He was speaking with Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association, at an official satellite event of the AI Impact Summit 2026 titled 'Rewarding Our Creative Future in the Age of AI – Strengthening India through Innovation, Trust and Talent'.

The minister of information and broadcasting said global OTT and digital content platforms must operate in accordance with the constitutional and legal framework of the country in which they function, rather than that of their parent country.

"In the digital world, there are no physical boundaries. In that scenario, it is very easy for the OTT platforms to forget the cultural context, which is very important. What is normal in one society, may not be normal in another society," Vaishnaw told Rivkin.

He added, "And that's where I think global platforms like yours (Motion Picture Association) and Netflix should be aware of the cultural context of the country in which they are operating." Talking about several government reskilling, upskilling, and new skilling initiatives, he said these efforts will create more opportunities for the global media industry to come and create in India.

"Very soon, we will be launching a 'Create in India' Mission. Like the semiconductor mission, it will also be very industry-oriented, employment-oriented and future-oriented mission.

"It will will basically look at: one, strengthening what we already have; two, make sure that we become the most-preferred platform of the world for creating; three, we create that future-ready talent pipeline which keeps that growth we need to have for the next 25 years," Vaishnaw, who is also the minister of electronics and information technology, said.

He also highlighted the "natural inclination" of India's large population toward digital technologies, stating that people in India are "digitally native", making their adaptation to new technologies as natural as a fish taking to water.

Talking about the upcoming AI Summit in New Delhi, he said that global leadership is gathering in India to deliberate on how to reap the benefits of digital innovation while simultaneously curbing its disadvantages. PTI JP PRK PRK