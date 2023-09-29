Global efforts needed against organised crime: Rai

Patna, Sep 29 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Friday called for concerted efforts against global threats such as human trafficking, smuggling of weapons, money laundering, narcotics and cybercrime.

Rai was speaking at the two-day conference in Italy's Palermo to mark 20 years of the establishment of the United Nations Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC).

"It has been the view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that when threats are of a global nature, local responses will be inadequate. The entire world must come together," he said.

"Organised crime, today, is symptomatic of a global threat. Those involved in crimes are rapidly adopting innovations in technology. This has thrown up serious challenges like human trafficking, money laundering, narcotics trade, smuggling of weapons and cybercrime," he added.

Maintaining that organised crime can no more be looked at in isolation, Rai said it must be seen as the source for funding terror activities.

"Organised crime networks are often known to maintain close links with terror outfits," he said, according to a statement issued here.

"India hereby affirms its firm commitment to the eradication of organised crime on its own soil, besides helping the world in combating the menace, in keeping with its philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the whole world is one family)," he said. PTI NAC SOM