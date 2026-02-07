Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that global engagement was inevitable, but it should be done without coming under anyone's pressure and should not be tariff-driven.

He also urged people to purchase products keeping in mind how it can boost employment opportunities in the country, and noted that there are several Indian-made products which are better than those manufactured abroad.

Bhagwat was speaking at a programme titled '100 years of the Sangh journey' here.

"People should think about how their choices support employment in the country. Global engagement, wherever necessary, should be carried out in a way that suits India's interests and environment and should not be tariff-driven," he said.

"There are many foreign-made commodities, the use of which we can avoid in our daily life. At the same time, there are several Indian-made products, which are better than those made in foreign countries. We have to purchase goods thinking how our country's employment will grow. Global engagement, which is inevitable, should be done without coming under anyone's pressure and should not be tariff-driven," the RSS chief said.

His statement comes days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government buckled under the US pressure to finalise a trade deal and "sold out" the hard work of the Indian farmers through the agreement.

Bhagwat said the RSS aims to strengthen the nation by empowering society through unity.

"If you have a theme, we have a team. If you have a team, we have a theme," he said, describing the organisation's current strength.

He highlighted five key focus areas for daily life - social harmony, environment protection, self awareness, family values and constitutional civic duties.

"This panch parivartan should begin with volunteers and gradually spread across the society," he said. PTI MR NP