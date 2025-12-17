Global experts chart future of ashwagandha at WHO Global Traditional Medicine Summit

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Ashwagandha, one of ayurveda's most-revered rasayana herbs, took centre stage at a high-level international event held on the sidelines of the second WHO Global Traditional Medicine Summit, reaffirming India's leadership in advancing traditional medicine through evidence-based global dialogue.

The session, titled "Ashwagandha: From Traditional Wisdom to Global Impact -- Perspectives from Leading Global Experts", was organised by the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre (WHO-GTMC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, at the Bharat Mandapam here.

It brought together global experts, regulators, researchers and policymakers to deliberate on the evolving scientific, regulatory and safety landscape surrounding ashwagandha (Withania somnifera).

With ashwagandha gaining growing international recognition for its adaptogenic, neuroprotective and immunomodulatory properties, the discussions focussed on strengthening the bridge between traditional knowledge systems and contemporary scientific validation.

Experts underscored the importance of rigorous pre-clinical and clinical research, safety assessment, pharmacovigilance and standardisation to support its responsible global use.

Moderated by Dr J B Gupta, Secretary, World Ashwagandha Council, the session featured keynote presentations by leading international authorities.

Dr Roy Upton of the American Herbal Pharmacopoeia highlighted global benchmarks for identity, quality testing and therapeutic applications, while Mari Lyyra, Head of Food and Feed at Medfiles Limited, Finland, shared perspectives on Europe's regulatory environment and the growing acceptance of ashwagandha.

Dr Ikhlas Khan, Director of the National Centre for Natural Products Research, University of Mississippi, emphasised the need for methodological rigour and robust evidence to inform regulatory decision-making.

Dr Geetha Krishnan of the WHO-GTMC addressed the balance between promise and precaution in the global adoption of ashwagandha.

An interactive panel discussion enabled candid exchanges among experts on harmonising standards, ensuring reproducible efficacy and fostering collaborative research to advance evidence-based ashwagandha formulations.

The session concluded with a shared consensus on the need for sustained international cooperation to position ashwagandha within conventional healthcare frameworks, while preserving the integrity of traditional wisdom.

The deliberations reflected a growing global commitment to integrating traditional medicine into contemporary health systems in a safe, scientific and sustainable manner, in line with the broader objectives of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Summit. PTI PLB RC