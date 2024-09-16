Global RE-Invest meet: Andhra CM Naidu leaves for Gandhinagar

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday left for Gandhinagar in Gujarat to participate in the 4th Global RE-Invest Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo.

According to official sources, Naidu, who left for Gandhinagar this morning from Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, is expected to return here this evening.

The CM, as one of the keynote speakers, will pitch for investments in the state’s untapped green energy sector.

The event which is being conducted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) from September 16 to 18 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

RE-Invest is a global platform bringing together key players in the renewable energy sector. The event will bring together government officials, industry leaders, investors, researchers, and policymakers.