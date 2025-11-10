Global warfare marked by volatility, uncertainty: Let Gen Manjinder Singh

Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) The global security environment today is marked by "volatility, uncertainty and shifting power dynamics," with warfare targeting economic and cyber networks, a top Indian Army officer said on Monday.

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander, South Western Command, made the remarks in an address, inaugurating a two-day security seminar at Jaipur Military Station.

The Sapta Shakti Command of the Indian Army, in collaboration with Delhi's Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), is holding the seminar on the theme 'A Whole-of-Nation Approach (WoNA) to Counter Future Conflicts'.

The seminar, conceptualised by Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, aims to enhance coordination between the armed forces, civil administration, academia, and industry to develop a unified national security framework, defence spokesperson said in a statement.

In his address, Lt Gen Singh said modern conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars have expanded beyond the battlefield to target economic systems, civil infrastructure, cyber networks and information domains.

He said warfare now spans cyber, space, drones and electronic warfare domains, demanding the integration of diplomatic, informational, military and economic (DIME) instruments of power.

"True national resilience stems from the collective effort of governance, industry and citizens – the essence of the Whole-of-Nation approach," he said.

The army commander urged for a "transformation from an individual-centric to a national-centric mindset." He called for "making national security not just a duty, but a habit and the soul of the nation." PTI AG VN VN