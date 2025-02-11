Glock pistol, magazines recovered along IB in Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) A pistol and two magazines were recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, a BSF official said on Tuesday.

On a tip off, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel conducted a search operation on Monday evening and recovered one Glock pistol along with two magazines and 35 grams of suspected narcotics from a field adjacent to village Kamlewala in Ferozepur.

The pistol, magazines and narcotics were found wrapped with a yellow adhesive tape, the official, adding one steel ring was also found attached to the pistol.

"Reliable input of BSF intelligence wing and swift action of the BSF troops once again foiled the smuggling attempt of arms and narcotics from across the border," the official said.