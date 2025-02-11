Glowing tributes paid to Manmohan Singh in Bengal Assembly

Kolkata, Feb 11 (PTI) Glowing tributes were paid to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday.

West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandev Chatterjee said Singh should be given credit for saving the country's economy which was in bad shape when he took over the helm as Union Finance Minister.

That momentum continued during his tenure as PM and he steered the path of economic growth trajectory during his tenure, Chatterjee said.

Chatterjee's ministerial colleague Manas Bhuniya also paid glowing tributes to Singh and recalled having met him several times when his humility and grasp over economics and other issues came to the fore.

"I had visited his residence in Delhi once and recall the warm hospitality of Singh and his wife. They offered me sweets," Bhuniya who had earlier been in Congress, said.

BJP Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh described Singh as an economist having grasp over financial matters and a thorough gentleman, polite, soft-spoken and humble.

Speaker Biman Banerjee said Singh had once been invited to attend the assembly programme and though he could not come he sent a message which was poignant and sincere. His message was read out at that programme, Banerjee recalled.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a consensus builder in the rough world of politics, died on December 26 last year.

The assembly was later adjourned - till the budget session on Wednesday which will begin at 4 pm - after offering condolences to eight persons - including TMC MLA Naseeruddin Ahmed, Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, sarod wizard Ustad Ashis Khan, film-makers Shyam Benegal and Raja Mitra - who had departed in recent time. PTI SUS RG