Glowing tributes pour in from political, religious leaders for Pope Francis

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Political and religious leaders from across the country offered glowing tributes to Pope Francis who died on Monday, hailing him for his "compassion and humility" and commitment to social justice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply pained by the passing of Pope Francis, adding that he will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion and spiritual courage by millions across the world.

"In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community," he said in a post on X.

"From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden," the prime minister said.

His affection for the people of India will always be cherished, Modi added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the pontiff's "compassion and commitment to building a better world" defined his papacy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Francis will be remembered for his remarkable service to human society, especially the poor and the marginalised.

Expressing grief over the Pope's death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee it was a loss for all of humanity.

"My heart goes out to all my fellow Christian brothers and sisters in India and the rest of the world and I feel connected with them all in a profound sense of loss and empathy," she said at an event in Paschim Medinipur.

In a post on 'X', Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the pontiff's life was a message of love for the poor and hope for the world.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed sadness over the passing away of Pope Francis, whom he described as a consistent champion of inter-religious understanding and an influential force for global peace and harmony.

He was also a greatly influential force for global peace and harmony who actively supported causes like the ending of discrimination of all forms, the mitigation of economic inequalities and of collaborative endeavours to deal with the impacts of climate change," Kharge said in a statement.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Pope Francis "stood for truth" and spoke out "fearlessly against injustice".

He was an inspiration for those who "hope and strive for a more peaceful and kinder world", she said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was a "strong voice for the vulnerable and significant reforms in the Church.

He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and dedication to work till his last breath," Sarma said.

Chief Minister of Christian-majority Mizoram, Lalduhoma said Francis was a global symbol of humility, compassion, and moral leadership. "May his soul rest in eternal peace," he said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Francis's experiences in Argentina's Buenos Aires, where he was born, shaped his understanding of poverty, leading him to declare that "the globalisation of indifference" must be countered with active compassion for the needy.

His commitment to LGBTQIA+ rights evolved during his papacy, as he sought to foster a more inclusive Church, Vijayan said, adding that he famously stated that "everyone has dignity" regardless of sexual orientation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin lauded Francis as a transformative figure who led the Catholic Church with empathy and progressive values.

He was a compassionate and progressive voice who brought humility, moral courage, and a deep sense of empathy to the papacy, Stalin said.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi praised the Pope's compassion for people in distress.

"As the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, he inspired millions across the world with his message of unity and love," Majhi said in a post on X.

Paying tribute to the Catholic leader, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said Pope Francis would always "speak up" for the right causes.

Sharing a quote of the pontiff, O'Brien posted on X, "The Church, while respecting the autonomy of political life, does not restrict her mission to the private sphere. The Church cannot and must not remain on the sidelines." Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Francis's unwavering commitment to peace, compassion, and the upliftment of humanity transcended borders and faiths".

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) expressed deep sorrow and profound grief and announced that the Church in India will observe nine days of mourning and prayer.

"The Church joins millions of faithful across the world in mourning the loss of a shepherd who led the global Catholic Church with extraordinary courage, compassion, and humility," the CBCI, which is the largest Christian church body in India.

"Pope Francis promoted interfaith dialogue with humility and openness. His historic gestures of peace and mutual respect deepened understanding and solidarity among diverse religious traditions," CBCI said.

The Goa Church said while it was "sad news for the universal church" it was also "a moment of giving thanks to God" for providing the leadership of "this great man".

"God has led the church for the last almost 12 years now with the leadership of this great man, a man of god. That is why it is also a moment for the church to thank God," Fr Henry Falcao, Director of St Joseph Vaz Renewal Centre at Old Goa, told PTI.

Fr Ralin de Souza of Rector of Don Bosco, Fatorda in South Goa said the death of Pope Francis is truly a moment of big transition.

"First, he was known to be very simple. He didn't want too much protocol and I think that simplicity is a quality that stands out in him as a Christian and as a representative of Christ," de Souza said.

He was also very honest when he dealt with things, even when it came to religious leaders in the Church, de Souza said.

Mar Demetrios, President of Department of Ecumenical Relations, Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Delhi said, the Pope's openness to dialogue and engagement with all churches was a "true reflection of his ecumenical spirit".

Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto of the Archdiocese of Delhi remembered Pope Francis as a "warm, loving, and affectionate person" who supported people in both their joys and struggles.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha also expressed grief over the Catholic leader's death.

"His commitment to the marginalised and his call for global solidarity resonated deeply with the values we hold dear in our own tradition. We commend his endeavours to build bridges between different faiths...," Mahant Swami Maharaj said in his condolence message.

Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Easter Monday. He was 88. The Pope was diagnosed with double pneumonia.