GMB to construct breakwater, two jetties for Indian Navy in Gujarat

Porbandar, Jan 16 (PTI) The Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB), a state government-run entity, will build a breakwater and two jetties at the cost of Rs 1,038 crore for the Indian Navy at Porbandar and Dwarka districts, a Navy official said on Tuesday.

As per an official release, the Navy recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the GMB.

The GMB will construct a breakwater and a jetty at Porbandar and another jetty at Okha in Dwarka district, and the combined estimated cost of both projects is Rs 1,038 crore, the release issued by Headquarters, Gujarat, Daman and Diu Naval Area stated.

A breakwater is a permanent structure constructed in a coastal area to protect against tides, currents, waves, and storm surges. Breakwaters intercept longshore currents and tend to prevent beach erosion.

A 2,500 metre-long breakwater will be built on the eastern side of the existing breakwater at Porbandar, the release said.

"A 600 metre-long jetty will also be constructed at Porbandar to facilitate basing of new generation ships being inducted into the Navy," it stated.

The estimated construction cost of the east breakwater and jetty is approximately Rs 888 crore, and the Central government has approved the hiring of consultancy services for the project, the release said.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, it stated.

At Okha, a 100-meter-long jetty will be constructed for smaller crafts and boats of the Navy, the release said.

The estimated cost of the project, which is in the planning phase, is Rs 150 crore. It is envisaged to be completed by the end of 2028, it stated. PTI COR PJT ARU