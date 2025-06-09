GMCH doctors demand personal apology from health minister, halt protest for a day

Panaji, Jun 9 (PTI) Doctors from the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday halted their protest for a day against state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and set a 24-hour deadline for him to personally apologise to the senior doctor whose suspension he ordered in public view.

Doctors held a protest against the minister, while the opposition Congress has demanded his ouster over the incident that occurred at the GMCH on Saturday.

He had lashed out at GMCH's chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Rudresh Kuttikar, for allegedly misbehaving with patients during his surprise visit to the premier facility and ordered his suspension.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday tried to control the damage by overruling the controversial decision.

Rane is facing severe backlash from organisations, including the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD), which has threatened a strike.

Several doctors, including members of the IMA's Goa unit, heads of departments of the GMCH, consultants, students and medical interns, staged a protest against Rane in front of the hospital in Bambolim.

Protestors suspended the agitation after the intervention of GMCH dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar.

Talking to reporters, GARD president Ayush Sharma said that Dr Kuttikar should receive a personal apology from the minister.

Earlier in the day, the minister had tendered an apology through social media to the doctor. The protestors, however, were not happy with the gesture.

"Step in our shoes and think whether the apology was worth the disgrace faced by the doctor," Sharma said.

In a social media post, Rane wrote, "My heartfelt apology to Dr Kuttikar for the harsh words I spoke during my visit to GMCH." "In the heat of the moment, my emotions overtook my expression, and I deeply regret the manner in which I addressed the situation," the minister said.

He stated that it was never his intention to undermine or disrespect the dignity of any medical professional.

"Doctors hold a sacred and noble position in our society. They work tirelessly to heal, to comfort, and to save lives," he said.

The minister said while he may have erred in his communication, his intent was always to ensure that no patient is denied timely care and that the public health system remains responsive and compassionate.

GMCH dean Dr Bandekar said, "They (doctors) have asked for an apology. I have informed the office of the health minister about the same." "As the dean, I, along with HoDs, have decided to avoid such incidents. We will work together," he said.

The dean further said the administration has accepted the doctors' demand to ban videography and photography in the hospital, including the casualty ward, and ban the VIP culture.

"We will frame a standard operating procedure for the VIP treatment," he said.

The Congress has voiced support for the protesting doctors, demanding Rane's ouster.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar, in a post on X, said the party has unwavering solidarity with the state's doctors.

"When those who save lives are forced to hang up their stethoscopes and take to the streets, it's not just a strike — it's a cry for dignity, justice, and safety," he said.

He said the real disease plaguing Goa is the BJP's intoxicated arrogance.

"Vishwajit Rane's abuse of power has crossed all limits," he said.

Patkar demanded action from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, saying, "Sack him now or face a mass revolt." PTI RPS ARU