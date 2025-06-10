GMCH doctors withdraw protest against health minister after CM's intervention

Panaji, Jun 10 (PTI) Doctors from the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) withdrew their agitation against state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane following intervention by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday, officials said.

Rane had been facing a backlash from the medical fraternity after he lashed out at GMCH's chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Rudresh Kuttikar for allegedly misbehaving with patients during his surprise visit to the premier facility located near here, and ordered his suspension.

CM Sawant on Sunday tried to control the damage by overruling the controversial decision.

Rane on Monday tendered an apology through social media to the doctor. The protestors, however, were not happy with the gesture and had demanded that Dr Kuttikar receive a personal apology from the minister.

On Tuesday, Sawant met representatives of the Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD), GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar and other officials at the state-run hospital.

Emerging from the meeting, GARD president Dr Ayush Sharma told reporters that they were withdrawing their agitation with immediate effect.

He also said the GARD has withdrawn the 24-hour deadline given by them on Monday to minister Rane to apologise to Dr Kuttikar. PTI RPS GK