GMCH in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar stops use of medicines supplied by tainted company

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has decided to stop using the medicines supplied by a wholesaler company, its administration said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after the company was named in a First Information Report (FIR) for allegedly supplying spurious medicines to the Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital in Ambajogai in Beed district last week, an official said.

GMCH dean Dr Shivaji Sukre said, "We have received the instructions from superiors that medicines supplied by this company should not be used. Accordingly, we have stopped using its medicines from today onwards." "We are going to voluntarily send 33 types of medicines to the Food and Drugs Administration for further investigation. Depending on the report, we will decide about using the medicines again," he said. PTI AW NP