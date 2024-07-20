GMDA to upgrade water boosting tanks to provide high quality supply

Gurugram, Jul 20 (PTI) The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has begun upgrading all water boosting tanks under their and the Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction to provide high-quality drinking water in the city, an official said.

Following this, the Chief Executive Officer of GMDA, A. Sreenivas met the delegation of South Korean Company Hansamkora Limited. They discussed the proposal of providing all the tanks with stainless steel lining. It will not only augment the lifespan of the tanks but also curb contamination of water, he added.

"GMDA is already extensively working on boosting water treatment capacity and expanding the water supply pipeline network to newer sectors of Gurugram. GMDA is also aiming to adopt the best possible water quality management practices to ensure that residents of Gurugram have access to safe, pure and high-quality drinking water," said Sreenivas.

According to an official statement, taking a step forward in this direction, a joint venture of GMDA, MCG and the South Korean Company Hansamkora Ltd has been planned wherein all the water tanks at the boosting stations of GMDA and MCG will be strengthened by coating the tanks with stainless steel.

Under this pilot project, the company will coat one tank each in both the departments. The Korean Government is also supporting this pilot project. The company representatives submitted that coating the inner walls of the water tanks will have multiple benefits, the statement read.

Sreenivas further emphasized that this will be a first-of-its-kind project in the country and a major accomplishment for the millennium city of Gurugram. He directed the officials to expedite the project for the benefit of the public at large. PTI COR HIG HIG