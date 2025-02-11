GMR School of Aviation, GMR Aero Academy ink pact with Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) GMR School of Aviation and GMR Aero Academy on Tuesday announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) aimed at addressing the growing demand for specialised training and professional education in key sectors of the aviation industry.

This collaboration will focus on development of joint training and professional education programmes to meet industry demand, including diplomas, degrees, top ups/credit transfers, and specialised courses or modules for students and professionals, in areas such as aviation and airport safety and security, operations, cargo management, and customer experience, a release said here.

This partnership leverages the combined expertise of all three organisations to deliver cutting-edge educational solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of the aviation industry, it said.

It will also focus on design and delivery of Bachelor and Master's programmes specialising in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering. Additionally, internships and placement opportunities are an added advantage of this agreement, the release said.

The collaboration will further focus on innovation, safety advancements, sustainability, and emerging technologies in the aviation sector, it said.

GMR Aero Academy and GMR School of Aviation, President & Accountable Manager, Ashok Gopinath said: "By developing training programmes that align with industry demands, we aim to foster a highly skilled workforce capable of meeting the challenges of an increasingly complex and competitive industry." RMIT Aviation Academy Director Lea Vesic said, "Our mission has always been to bridge the skills gap in emerging industries, and this partnership allows us to create meaningful, real-world educational opportunities that respond directly to the needs of the aviation sector." PTI VVK VVK KH