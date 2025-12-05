GMR signs MoU with Delhi govt, joins list of companies given charge public infra maintenance

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Delhi government has handed over several road stretches and flyovers in the city for cleanliness and beautification to prominent companies like IOCL, Vedanta, GMR, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

An MoU between the Delhi government and GMR was signed on Friday, under which the company will handle maintenance, cleaning and plantation work of a road stretch from Azadpur market to Inderlok for three years, she said.

An amount of Rs 6 crore will be spent on plantation, cleaning and other work and a solar pump will be installed by GMR.

Gupta said other companies have been allocated for Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk stretch, Chirag Dilli flyover, Panchsheel Club flyover, IIT flyover, Punjabi Bagh and Arobindo Marg to IOCL.

"We are trying to partner with large companies in Delhi to our fight against pollution," the chief minister said.

She added that as part of corporate social responsibility, IGL will handle Munirka flyover; Vedanta has been given Punjabi Bagh flyover (Ram Mandir side), outer ring road (Shalimar Bagh side) and Rao Tula road flyover; and Godrej will be responsible for the upkeep of Netaji Subhash Palace flyover. PTI VIT VIT SKY SKY