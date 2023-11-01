GNIDA's branch office gets senior officer after Greater Noida west residents' demand

Noida, Oct 31 (PTI) For the first time, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) deployed an additional CEO-rank officer at its new branch in Noida Extension on Tuesday, officials said.

The new branch of the GNIDA in the Tech Zone 4 area of Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida (West), was started recently in view of the growing number of residents and group housing societies in the area, they said.

"Additional CEO Annapurna Garg on Tuesday joined the new office, hearing public issues. The officer would sit in this office regularly till November 7 and thereafter, every Tuesday and Thursday," the GNIDA said in a statement.

Notably, the residents of the area had been meeting and requesting GNIDA CEO NG Ravi Kumar for appointing a senior officer in the new office in Greater Noida (West).

"Now, residents will no longer have to come to the authority office located at Knowledge Park 4. It will also help in quick disposal of complaints related to Greater Noida West," the statement said.

It is noteworthy that about 200 builder societies are coming up in Greater Noida West, in addition to the societies already existing there, the GNIDA said.

"The population here has increased rapidly. The population here will increase further in the coming days. Therefore, keeping in mind the convenience of the residents, the authority has constructed this office," it added. PTI KIS RC