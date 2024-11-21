Go back to roots of Indian culture, says Ex-VP Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad, Nov 21 (PTI) Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday stressed the need for going back to the roots of Indian culture and encouraging its languages.

Speaking after inaugurating an exhibition here organised as part of LokManthan-2024, a colloquium of "nationalist thinkers", Naidu said there is a necessity that everyone should again start following “our traditions, culture and dressing”.

Asserting that 'Sanatana Dharma' is superior, Naidu said Hindu Dharma is so sacred that the people feed ants, snakes and worship trees and cattle also.

“Please observe where we are going from there. The Englishmen came and invaded us. They not only looted us but took away our diamonds and other valuables. Not only that, they also “robbed” some of our people’s minds. That’s the reason there are changes in us (with respect to practising culture and traditions) today,” he said.

He advised the youngsters to be friendly with nature.

Naidu further emphasised the importance of practising yoga to become physically fit and mentally alert and pointed out that the ancient practice has no religion.

On LokManthan, Naidu said the underlying idea of this event is to decolonise the minds of Indians and to foster a sense of pride and commitment to Bharatiya intellectual discourse, culture, heritage, music and dance. "That is the purpose of this programme. It's a noble idea behind the programme," he said. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was also present.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate LokManthan-2024 on November 22. Organised by Prajna Pravah, an organisation of 'nation-first' intellectuals, researchers, and academicians, the event will feature debates on various topics as well as cultural programmes.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other dignitaries are also expected to attend the event to be held till November 24.

Delegates from foreign countries, including groups that follow pre-Abrahamic traditions, will also participate and perform cultural dances and other exhibitions. The Yazidis, who faced attacks by ISIS, are also expected to attend the conference, the organisers said.

LokManthan, a biennial event, was previously held in Bhopal, Ranchi, and Guwahati, starting in 2016. PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH