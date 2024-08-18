Go beyond target for membership drive: Amit Shah to BJP workers in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Aug 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged local Bharatiya Janata Party workers here on Sunday to go beyond the party’s target for its membership drive and said there should not be a BJP booth where the number of women is less than 50 per cent.

He said that as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request, technology will be used to analyse membership data.

Addressing a ‘karyakarta sammelan’ of Naranpura assembly constituency, Shah said the BJP won all three Lok Sabha seats in Ahmedabad by huge margins because party workers dedicated themselves for the development of both the eastern and western parts of the city.

“Our membership drive is going to be launched in a short time. Our national president has made an announcement about it. And when the membership drive is announced, none of us remain a party member as we will have to again become one (by renewing membership),” he said.

As per PM Modi's request, Shah said, the party will use technology to analyse data of its membership drive.

“Details regarding this will be shared after the meeting. But I request you all to go beyond the target given by the party regarding Naranpura, Wadaj and Sardar Stadium wards," he said.

Shah said BJP’s constitution requires all party workers to renew their membership after six years.

This has been done after a lot of thinking, as against the lifetime membership policy followed by many other political parties, he said.

In the BJP, the party workers get an opportunity to decide on renewing their membership and the party is given the opportunity to decide whether to renew the worker’s membership, he said.

“There should not be a single BJP booth in Naranpura ward which is not elected as per our constitution. There should not be a BJP booth where the number of women is less than 50 per cent. Also, no Dalit locality should be left out without a BJP booth," he said.

Such parameters will be decided when the membership drive gains pace, he said.

Shah said that the eastern part of Ahmedabad was developed during the Congress rule in the state, and anarchy prevailed there. On the other hand, the BJP developed the western part in a planned way because its members worked for it without indulging in corruption.

“Narendra bhai made it possible for equal development of the eastern part of Ahmedabad. That’s why BJP won all three Lok Sabha seats (in the city) by huge margins,” he added.

Earlier in the day in the city, Shah handed over citizenship certificates to 188 Hindu refugees and said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is about giving rights and justice to lakhs of refugees.

He said a large number of refugees were denied citizenship rights in the country due to the appeasement policy of past governments led by the Congress and its allies.

He also inaugurated various development projects during the day. PTI KA NR