Go to Uttarakhand to see 'nanny state' in action: Shashi Tharoor slams BJP

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Uttarakhand government over the UCC bill and other regulations, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said one should go there to see a "nanny state" in action but one should vote out the BJP if one values freedom.

Advertisment

Tharoor's criticism came days after the Uttarakhand Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill, which may serve as a template for other BJP-run states to enact similar legislation.

The bill, among other things, mandates registration of live-in relationships. Children born out of live-in relationships will be considered legitimate and deserted women will be entitled to maintenance from their partners.

The bill effectively bans polygamy and 'halala' practised among a section of Muslims. Marriages, though, can be solemnised through separate rituals, like saptapadi, nikah, and anand karaj, followed by different communities.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Tharoor said, "For years I have been saying that the government has no place in the bedroom, the kitchen, the dining table or the living room. But that's precisely where the BjP differs, as Uttarakhand proves: registration rules for live-in couples (the bedroom), beef ban (kitchen & dining table) and mini-bar rules (the living room)." "To see the 'nanny state' in action, go to Uttarakhand. But if you value freedom, vote the BJP out!" the former Union minister said.