Go vegan, spare animals, says PETA with Eid-ul-Adha video featuring rescued goats

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Friday released a video in which several of its Muslim vegan supporters are shown celebrating Eid by treating goats, which are generally sacrificed as part of the tradition associated with the festival, to fresh fruits and vegetables.

The organisation's video shared the message that Islam, like all religions, teaches compassion and mercy and also urged others to go vegan and sacrifice cruel habits rather than animals.

The organisation's senior advocacy officer Farhat Ul Ain in the video said going vegan was a healthy choice and reduced the carbon footprint by 73 per cent.

In a statement, the organisation said animals slated for sacrifice and other methods of slaughter are crammed into severely crowded trucks, which routinely causes suffocation and broken bones, adding the government must remove Section 28 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 which permits the killing of animals for religion.

It said the video, which was shot in Sangli with rescued goats, was part of social media efforts to create awareness about celebrating the festival without sacrificing animals.