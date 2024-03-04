Goa: 10 saved from drowning in separate incidents during weekend

Panaji, Mar 4 (PTI) Ten persons, including three foreigners, were rescued off the coast of Goa and at Dudhsagar waterfalls in separate incidents over the weekend, said a firm appointed by the state government for beach safety.

Advertisment

In Galgibaga river in Canacona, a 39-year-old man from the UK and a 67-year-old woman from the US were saved from drowning, while three persons from Madhya Pradesh, Nagpur in Maharashtra and Gujarat, were rescued off Anjuna beach, a spokesperson of Drishti Lifesaving said on Monday.

"A 62-year-old Russian man was rescued off Colva beach in South Goa. At Dudhsagar in South Goa, a 28-year-old man from Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmir fell into the water while taking photographs but was rescued. A 28-year-old man from Jabalpur in MP was rescued off Sinquerim beach in North Goa," the spokesperson said.

A couple from Hyderabad, aged 35 and 40 years, were saved off Ashwem beach, while in Palolem beach in South Goa, a 62-year-old UK national was given medical help after experiencing uneasiness while kayaking, he said.

"At Mobor beach in South Goa, a 52-year-old Russian woman was administered oxygen when she experienced uneasiness and was later admitted in a nearby health facility," the spokesperson said. PTI RPS BNM